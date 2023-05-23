ARISTON, one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry, has reaffirmed commitment to promoting energy efficiency in various households or homes by providing quality and energy-efficient products or solutions.

The Managing Director, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Solomon Umoh, disclosed this during the Country Manager’s forum with the media in Lagos

Speaking on the theme: “We are Champion, Ariston goes Renewable with Water Heaters, saves Double-Digit Energy Cost,” Umoh stressed that the company is committed to the cause of energy efficiency as enunciated in its sustainable growth strategy.

He noted that the development of renewable and high-efficiency products and solutions has been designed to conform to reduce energy consumption, without sacrificing comfort.

He noted that the health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the significance of “comfort” regarding safety and security.

According to him, the company is irrevocably committed to delivering comfort to everyone, when and where needed, with its portfolio’s wide range of water heating and heating products.

He advised Nigerians to bathe more with warm water, significantly boosting their health.

“Hot showers and baths can inflame the skin, causing redness, itching, and even peeling — similar to a sunburn. They also can disrupt the skin’s natural moisture balance, robbing you of natural oils, fats, and proteins that keep the skin healthy,” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Head of Marketing, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Habeeb Somoye, disclosed that the group had since 2010 embarked on a significant growth journey that had seen it expand its footprint in Nigeria and other emerging markets.

He further noted that the company’s investment in research and development has continued to yield results, seeing from the multiple advanced products in its portfolio.

He noted that Ariston has been at the forefront of innovation by designing and offering unique, reliable and quality solutions.





He explained further that energy efficiency and the development of renewable energy-based technologies remain the critical drivers of growth for the company in Nigeria and globally.

“At Ariston, our quality culture starts from the ability to design and manufacture products that meet the highest quality standards and the needs of our customers all over the world — and then involves all business processes, from supplier management to support services, to improve the experience of those relying on our solutions continuously. Our value proposition is focused on satisfying consumers, seeking to exceed their expectations,” he said.

