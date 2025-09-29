ARISE TV anchor killed in Abuja armed robbery

A Nigerian world news channel, ARISE TV, has confirmed the death of one of its anchors, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The 29-year-old journalist, popularly known as Sommie, was said to have died in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025.

In a statement released on its website on Monday, ARISE described Sommie, who was born on December 26, 1995, as a respected broadcaster who had become a trusted face to viewers nationwide.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the ARISE News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter, and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, following an armed robbery incident in her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja that is being investigated by the Nigeria Police.

“Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

“Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional and supportive colleague and a friend to many.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Sommie’s voice is now silent but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE