Arise empowers medical experts to combat COVID-19

A charity organisation, Arise Foundation, which has been in the forefront of bringing primary healthcare to the most needy as well as supporting governments efforts in healthcare delivery, has joined other concerned organisations to join forces with the Lagos State government to contain the pandemic since its penetration into Nigeria few weeks back.

The brains behind the initiative, Dr Siju Iluyomade through her response team, extended a hand of fellowship to the medical experts in Lagos as part of efforts to support the on-going battle by the state government to contain the fast spreading pandemic.

The humanitarian organisation donated relief materials including 4,000 sanitisers; 20,000 hand gloves and 4,000 face masks to equip the medical team with necessary protective gears needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, at Mainland Hospital, formerly, Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State.

Iluyomade said: “Arise takes health very seriously because you need to be in sound health to do anything tangible. Apart from the donation of personal protective materials, Arise has free medicals outreach at the Healing Stripes Hospital for Women every second and last Wednesday of every month.

“Also, under our adopt-a-village Scheme, we have adopted many villages In Abuja. We built a full-fledged functional borehole in three of the villages for the schools and separate ones for the communities and their leaders, we built full resource & literacy centers, complete renovations of schools, supplies of stationaries, books and brand-new classroom furniture.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Easter: Social Restriction Orders Still In Force ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, declared that the social restriction order of the Federal Government to curtail the further spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country was still in force despite the Easter celebration festival by the Christian community… Read full story

COVID-19: I Saw Hell In Isolation ― Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

After testing positive to COVID-19 infection and receiving treatment for about three weeks, Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been discharged and given a clean bill of health by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)…. Read full story

COVID-19: Ensure Transparency In Management Of Fund, Lawan Tells PTF

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advised the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha to ensure judicious use of fund dedicated to combat the pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyetola Begins FG’s Cash Transfer Scheme In Osun

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, launched the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme in the state, in which more than 15,000 beneficiaries across the state get N20, 000 each… Read full story