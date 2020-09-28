Arik Air reconnects Enugu on Oct 6

Arik Air has announced that it will resume services three times weekly between Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu effective October 6, 2020.

Arik Air suspended flights to Enugu last year when the Federal government closed the airport for reconstruction.

Passengers have been yearning for the return of the airline to Enugu following the reopening of the airport for commercial flights earlier in September this year.

Commenting, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said the carrier was happy to be back in Enugu saying: “We are delighted to return services to Enugu having missed our esteemed customers in and around the Coal City. We are pleased to be back to offer exceptional travel experience to our highly esteemed customers who will be elated with our on-time departures.”

The airline has, however, advised customers to take advantage of its online booking platform for their ticket purchase and ensure that they observe all COVID-19 protocols at the airport as well as onboard.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday confirmed that he was in consultation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections. Ortom said that he had told the opposition party to allow him to make a consultation with his close allies. I have been invited to rejoin APC ― Ortom

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said the emergence of Professor Florence Obi as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar bears eloquent testimony to the capacity of the womenfolks to effectively manage leadership position in the country.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/omo-agege-lauds-emergence-of-prof-florence-obi-as-unical-first-female-vc/