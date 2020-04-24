Arik Air orders 90% of staff to go on indefinite leave, those remaining to get 20% of salary

Information has emerged that Arik Air, one of the country’s domestic airlines, has asked 90 per cent of its workers to proceed on indefinite leave without pay while the few that will remain will only enjoy 20 per cent of their monthly salaries.

This has to do with the ongoing rampaging of all countries and their economies by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent suspension of flight operations by airlines across the world.

Confirming the development, a senior officer with the airline who pleaded for anonymity attributed reasons for the hard decision to the negative effect of the various measures announced by the government to contain the spread ofcoronavirus.

Besides Airk Air, other domestic carriers that had declared similar intention to either pay workers half salaries due to the effect of the pandemic were Aero and Max airlines.

Max Air had in a memo issued to the workers informed that they should not expect salaries while the ongoing lockdown lasts.