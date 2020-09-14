Arik Air management apologises over disruption of flights

The management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has apologised to all its customers caught up in the web of the ongoing face-off between the airline and the aviation unions.

The height of the face-off which resulted in the grounding of the airline’s operations led to many of its passengers getting stranded across the airports.

In an apology letter issued out to the affected passengers, the airline declared: “The management of Arik Air apologises to our esteemed customers whose travel plans were disrupted by the picketing of our operations by some disgruntled staff on Monday, September 14, 2020.

“We wish to place on record that the picketing was illegal and has no backing of the aviation unions whose leadership have embraced dialogue by attending mediatory meetings called for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“The management strongly condemns this action and once again assures all stakeholders of a safe and conducive working environment. We shall also protect the interest of the flying public for a safe, friendly and on time travelling experience.

We are already working with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Aviation and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to resolve all pending issues with the unions and a section of the staff.”

The airline, however, urged customers with valid tickets who could not fly on Monday to modify such tickets at no cost for future travels, saying: “We are working to bring the situation under control and the public will be advised accordingly.”

