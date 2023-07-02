The Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (AYN) has tipped Benue-born philanthropist Dr Michael Achadu to be named minister.

The group, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Musa Musa Babangida, said Achadu is perfect for the job as he has a full grip on President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Describing Achadu as a patriot that resonates with determination, doggedness, perseverance, and courage, Babangida said his life revolves around service to humanity.

According to him, the APC stalwart is on a mission to change the socio-political and economic landscape of the nation.

“The Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria is issuing this press statement to highlight the need to appoint Chief Dr. Michael Achadu as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement said.

“This clarion call is born of the necessity for the Bola Tinubu administration to get it right in addressing the country’s challenges. We must admit that the government requires progressive-minded individuals passionate about bringing about positive change in society.

“Chief Dr Micheal Achadu is a patriot. His life revolves around service to humanity. He is a United Nations SDG ambassador whose foray into partisan politics was driven by passion and the need to offer an alternative to the general narrative.

“A grass root politician that resonates with determination, doggedness, perseverance, and courage, he is on a mission to change the socio-political and economic landscape in this era of the RENEWED HOPE project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. At this time, we believe development should be driven by intellectuals with a time-tested track record of entrepreneurship breakthroughs.

“The necessity now requires round pegs in round holes. Chief Dr. Micheal Achadu, a known advocate of youth empowerment and enterprise, was instrumental to the victory of the APC in the general elections in Benue State, where he rallied the teeming youthful population.

“He is a consummate professional with over 20 years of robust working experience in the corporate sector, managing and developing big brands for multinationals across Africa. His efforts at leadership indeed put him in a prime position as a leader of youths with a network of over 3,500 youths workforce spread across all 774 local governments in Nigeria.

“Recognizing this immense contribution to human capacity development, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the prestigious International University of Entrepreneurship, Delaware, USA.”





The Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria, therefore, assured that with his strength of character, passion, dedication, and commitment, Achadu will contribute immensely to nation-building in ways too numerous to mention.