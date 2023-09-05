The Arewa Youth Parliament (AYP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider nominating Vrati Sawulama Nzozo from Adamawa state as Minister of Youths.

The group made the assertion in a press conference held at Arewa House, Kaduna, through the Speaker of the Parliament, Yahaya Salisu.

According to him, after a wide range of consultations among youths in the 19th Northern states, ” we unanimously endorsed a vibrant, detribalized and non-sentimental Youth from Adamawa State, Hon Vrati Sawulama Nzonzo for presentation to the President and Commander in chief, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his humble consideration to nominate our choice for the office of the Minister of Youth Development.

“Our resolved to support and present Hon Vrati is in consideration of the following reasons, in line with our laid down aims and objectives of fostering unity and mutual coexistence among the diverse religious and ethnic groups within the Northern region.

Salisu noted that Hon Vrati is a Youth Ambassador who has, over the years, built a positive relationship with different groups of Youth across the country, hence his ability to use his bridge of network to mobilize the Nigerian Youth for positive growth and development.





“Our choice has gone through an academic line with Masters in Peace and Conflict Resolution, which is an important component required in managing our complex nature as Youths.

“In fact, academically and experience-wise, as a one-time elected Executive Chairman of Lamurde Local Government Council of Adamawa State and House of Representative candidate of APC in the 2023 concluded elections and at different times member of party’s committees, he is no doubt fully equipped for the task.

AYP maintained that “If appointed as Minister as being canvassed by this Muslim majority Arewa Youth Parliament, the choice of Hon Vrati, a Christian from Adamawa State, will further cement the bond of brotherhood between the two religions and create a sense of belonging to all.

“The North is presently the most terrorized region in Nigeria with the greater number of banditry and kidnapping being perpetrated by the Youth, hence the need to have a trusted Youth from the North, who can effectively cultivate the Youths towards positive change.

Thus, “We believe in his ability to represent us positively.

