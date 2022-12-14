Arewa youths declare support for Atiku, PDP

Members of a political pressure group, Arewa Decide made up of youths from the 19 Northern States have declared support for the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

The Bauchi chapter of the group met on Wednesday at an events centre in Bauchi agreeing unanimously that Atiku Abubakar remains the best alternative among all of the presidential candidates having been there for 8 years before.

Coordinator of the group in Bauchi, Comrade Bello Aminu said that the country is in a political logjam situation as the present leadership has failed, thereby plunging the country into hardship and economic retardation.

Bello Aminu added that what the country needs now is a courageous leader who can take political decisions that will make the country stable and better in all ramifications.

According to him, when he served as the Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar contributed immensely to the economic and political development of the country ensuring that Nigeria experienced stability.

“We in Arewa had been in a dilemma of who to support in the 2023 General elections, so in order to get out of the menace of the political debacle that was the reason we formed the group and came to the conclusion to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

He also said that members of the Arewa Decide will ensure effective mobilization for the Atiku/Okowa project as they will embark on a door-to-door campaign across the 19 Northern States.

According to him, “Atiku Abubakar has all the qualities required of a leader who can take the country out of woods. We will ensure that the 2023 general elections were conducted smoothly and hitch-free after which Atiku Abubakar will emerge as the next President of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Hajara Pantami urged women to come out in their numbers to participate in the elections so that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will their presidential race.

She said that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar remain the only option for Nigeria and Nigerians come 2023 because according to her, the APC has failed and must not be allowed to continue ruling the country.