Arewa youth group backs Ganduje over APC North-East infighting

The Arewa Youth for Peaceful Coexistence has thrown its weight behind the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, following the unfortunate attack on him during the party’s North-East Zonal Meeting held recently in Gombe State.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the group’s Chief Press Secretary, Christopher Sunday, and made available to journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday, the group described the incident as “disgraceful, unacceptable and a violation of the values of discipline, unity, and peace” that the APC stands for.

According to the group, Dr. Ganduje has shown remarkable leadership since taking over the reins of the party, citing his success in uniting the APC, winning critical elections, and expanding the party’s national base as reasons he deserves respect, not humiliation.

“It is unfortunate that a leader of his calibre, who has worked tirelessly to reposition the APC, win elections, and attract new members—was subjected to public embarrassment by some misguided individuals,” the group stated.

They emphasized that no individual is greater than the party and warned that threats or sentiments cannot deliver victory in the 2027 elections.

“Politics requires planning and maturity—not division or public display of disloyalty,” the statement read.

The group demanded that the APC Deputy National Chairman (North-East), Mustapha Salihu, should tender a public apology to Dr. Ganduje and the party’s national leadership over what they described as “the disgraceful conduct in Gombe.”

“That all party stakeholders, especially from the North, must rise above personal interests and support the national leadership in building a united front ahead of 2027.

“That party members, especially the youth, must reject violence and embrace peace and dialogue as the only true path to victory.

“That the APC must not be distracted, asserting that the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 is sacrosanct and non-negotiable.”

The group expressed strong confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, stating that his bold economic reforms are already beginning to reposition Nigeria for greatness.

They commended his administration’s efforts in stabilising the economy, boosting local production, and investing in infrastructure, calling these “solid foundations for national progress.”

They further added that “2027 will not be won by noise or intimidation, but by strategy, teamwork, and loyalty.”

In a related development, the Arewa Youth for Peaceful Coexistence also condemned the recent killings in Benue State, describing the violence as “painful and completely unacceptable.”

They praised President Tinubu for planning a visit to Benue to sympathise with affected communities, noting that his empathy and commitment to peace and justice are reflective of true leadership.

“We encourage the president to ensure that appropriate security actions are taken to prevent further violence and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the group added.

Concluding the statement, Hon. Mark Okpanachi Ogah, FCT Coordinator of the group, called on youths across Northern Nigeria to maintain unity, loyalty, and discipline as the APC prepares for what they described as “another decisive electoral victory” in 2027.

