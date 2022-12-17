Arewa Youth Assembly charges security agencies on national unity

The Arewa Youth Assembly has called on the security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and preserve national unity by ensuring that On-Air-Personalities (OAP) and radio stations do not incite the public against the government and its population.

Publicity Secretary, Arewa Youth Assembly, Alhaji, Ali Muhammad who addressed journalists in Abuja yesterday said it was imperative to keep the unity of Nigeria intact.

He said Nigerians who seek the intervention of the Brekete radio family should not incite the youth against one another and asked the federal government and the security agencies to act fast.

Muhammad said: “Therefore, we wish to call on the federal government, relevant regulatory authorities, and security agents to act fast and tame Ahmed Isah who seems to be running a parallel government in the country.

“Revisit the case investigation and prosecution of Ahmed Isah, over the case of assault against a woman on his radio, which he has since accepted and apologized to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Ensure that our country’s broadcasting codes are strictly adhered to while punishing those that veered off with full wrath of the law.

“The Arewa Youth Assembly is vigilant, attentively paying attention, hence calling with a strong voice of caution on those individuals who go to the Brekete radio house not to discuss sensitive national issues that are capable of causing chaos, disorderliness or incite the youths to violence.”

The Arewa Assembly said it would also petition all the relevant security agencies to be more watchful of the radio station to ensure it promotes national unity than cause any incitement of the members of the public.

