Arewa group demands apology from Ngige over Tinubu’s remark

A northern-based group, the Arewa Youths for Peace and Security, has demanded an apology from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris. Ngige, over his recent “uncomplimentary” remark about the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the President of the group, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, it took exception to the minister’s remark to the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Arbitrary Breach of Presidential Directives on the Suspension of Management and Executive Members of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and other Government Agencies by Ministers.

It observed that Ngige’s reference Tinubu as his mate while exchanging words with a member of the committee, James Faleke, was in bad taste.

The youth group expressed disgust at what it termed “the clownish and uncivilized attitudes of some top government officials of the Buhari Administration that obviously exhibit unpreparedness for the nitty-gritty and challenges of governance which they have seamlessly taken to be a tea party.”

While demanding that the minister should withdraw the remark and apologize to the APC leader, it accused the minister of “condescending so low by appearing at the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly only to exhibit traits comparable only to those coming from a disoriented class and simply put, those from the gutters.”

Recalling the statement made by the minister, the group wondered why officials in the present administration find it convenient to deride the former Lagos State Governor since his rumoured interest in the 2023 presidential election.

The statement added: “The body language of this government is that they detest Tinubu becoming the next President of Nigeria and are ready to stop him, and the question is what are they afraid of?”

It assured that no amount of the efforts put in by anyone can stop the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president if it is destined by God.

The group therefore advised those working against the purported aspiration to talk about issues instead of personality and refrain from speaking evil about Tinubu, who it said: “by every standard, he is the kind of leader this nation deserves at this point of our democratic evolution.”

It praised what is observed as the maturity of the APC chieftain in his approach to the unwarranted attacks, urging him not to be deterred in his desire to see a better Nigeria.

