A group under the banner of Arewa Emerging Elites Round Table has attacked Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); Usman Bugaje, the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) 2027 vice-presidential candidate; former Minister Adamu Maina Waziri; and Prof. Usman Yusuf, accusing them of exploiting Northern Nigeria’s identity to advance partisan political interests under the guise of speaking for the region.

The group’s position was presented at a press conference in Kaduna, addressed by its Chairman, Abubakar Kurawa, Esq.

It described the development as a calculated attempt to disguise partisan opposition as the collective position of the 19 Northern states.

He said the gathering was designed to ridicule Nigerians by presenting the political preferences of a handful of individuals as the voice of an entire region, insisting that no individual or political clique had the authority to appropriate the identity of Northern Nigeria.

It challenged the participants to disclose who mandated them to speak for the North, asking whether traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths or ordinary citizens across the region had been consulted before they assumed the role of regional spokespersons.

“Who mandated you to speak for the North?” the group demanded, declaring that genuine Arewa eldership was earned through moral authority, neutrality, bridge-building and broad consensus—not self-appointment,” he said.