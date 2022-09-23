Arewa community members differ over call for commissioner’s removal

Some members of the Arewa community in Lagos have stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly to support the Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development, Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi, countering the earlier call by some members of the same community that the commissioner should be sacked.

Secretary-General of the Arewa community, Alhaji Musa Saleh, who led the group, said contrary to the claim made by protesters, who came Monday to the same venue, the community in Lagos was very pleased with the commissioner’s performance in terms of representing them in the state cabinet.

Saleh, who spoke with newsmen maintained that Abdullahi remained the leader of the Arewa community in Lagos, describing those who came to protest earlier as disgruntled members of the community.

“Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi is and remains the leader of the Arewa community in Lagos, we are very pleased with his performance in office. Those who came to protest earlier for his removal from office are disgruntled members of the community and, therefore, should be ignored,” he said.

Saleh, therefore, urged the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the State House of Assembly not to honour the call that the commissioner should be removed.

Earlier on Monday, a set of the Arewa community members stormed the State House of Assembly in a protest led by Alhaji Ado Dansudu.

The community members, in the petition, addressed Hon. Obasanjo, Speaker, Lagos State Assembly, demanded that the State’s commissioner be removed from office.

In the petition, they lamented the failure of the commissioner to carry the group along despite “parading” himself as the chairman of the Arewa community.

Alhaji Dansudu said that the commissioner was never the Arewa leader in the state, maintaining that Abdullahi imposed himself on the group, as he was never elected, even as he added that the commissioner had been running the affairs of the Arewa community through a three-man executive team.

It would be recalled that the embattled commissioner is also having glitches with the State House of Assembly over the way he has been running the affairs of his ministry.

