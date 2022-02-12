AREWA 24 announces new drama, film division

Hausa language family entertainment and lifestyle television channel, AREWA24, has announced the launch of its new Original Drama and Film Division.

The new production division will develop script and produce a slate of new original drama series and feature films, telling authentic African stories from Northern Nigeria and West Africa in both Hausa language and core English.

AREWA24 production studios already produce and broadcast the two most popular and highly- rated Hausa language drama series in Northern Nigeria and West Africa, ‘Dadin Kowa’ which is in its 25th season, and the channel’s runaway hit political thriller, ‘Kwana Casa’in’ (90 Days), which just concluded production on Season-7.

Speaking on the new development, the CEO, AREWA24, Jacob Arback stated that the Tv channel had, since its launch eight years ago, developed some of the finest Nigerian writers, producers, directors, editors and actors.

“We are now positioned to be a major Pan -African producer of scripted, authentic African content for Nigeria, Africa and viewers in the West, who are becoming more and more exposed to the unique and compelling stories being told in high-quality dramas and films from the Continent,” he stated.

With the creation of this new Original Drama and Film Division, AREWA24 will leverage its own production resources and expertise, as well as look to partner with top creative talent across the globe, and with the major global streaming services, to develop and produce an expanding slate of scripted narrative content.

“Our goal is not just to create ever more popular and successful dramas for our core Hausa-speaking audiences. Some of what we produce might not air first on AREWA24. Going forward, we plan to create a slate of content that appeals to viewers throughout Africa and the rest of the world,” Arback stated.

