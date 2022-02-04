Aregbesola’s faction APC chairman demands for investigation into attack on Oranmiyan House

Hours after gunmen launched an attack on the campaign office of the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo last Thursday, his faction chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State, Alhaji Rasak Salinsile, has called on the Inspector-General of Police to begin an investigation into the alleged vandalisation of the Oranmiyan building.

The Chairman who made the call at a press conference held in Osogbo on Friday condemned the invasion and attempted burning of the campaign office.

According to him: “We plead with the Inspector-General of Police to please expeditiously transfer CP Olokode from Osun with immediate effect if found wanting of alleged support of the attack.

“When we had intelligence reports of the Gboyega Oyetola-led IleriOluwa faction’s plan to assassinate and maim us, we had promptly passed the information to the Commissioner of Police in particular and all other security agencies.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, in a statement said, it has deployed its personnel to protect the critical infrastructure and residents in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant, Mr Emmanuel Ocheja, made this known in the statement by the command’s spokesperson, Atanda Olabisi, following the attack.

Ocheja, who condemned the attack, warned miscreants and hoodlums to stop their criminal activities or leave the state, saying that criminal acts would no longer be tolerated in the state.

Similarly, the Nigeria Police, Osun Command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had visited the scene of the attack for on the spot assessment.

She further hinted that “policemen had been drafted to the area and that the commissioner had assured the residents that the perpetrators would be brought to justice while the situation had been brought under control.

In a separate statement, Prince (Dr ) Tosin Odeyemi, the state chairman of NNPP who doubles as the IPAC secretary, has called on the founding fathers of Osun State to shun party politics and wade into the ongoing crisis in APC.

