Aregbesola’s attack false, says Osun Police as NSCDC insists

Metro
By Tribune Online
bandit confesses to killing over 20 persons in Katsina, Police raid criminal enclaves, Two students feared killed, Police nab Titan Farms staff, remaining 28 victims of Kagara market attack released unhurt ,Kogi police arrest three kidnappers, police, Ondo police deploy operatives , Police arrest two suspects, Police nab two suspected kidnappers, Police arrest two , shot Police rescue four people, Osun govt deploys security
FILE PHOTO

Osun State Police Command and the state Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday differed on the alleged attack of the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, Osun state capital last Monday night.

As the state police command through its spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola in a statement maintained that, “some of the security escorts of the minister started shooting sporadically into the air without any provocation nor attack, thereby causing members of the public to scamper for their safety, the NSCDC spokesperson, Mrs Atanda Bisi, claimed that, “unknown hoodlums attacked the convoy of the former Governor of Osun State and Minister, Federal Ministry of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola today at about 1840hrs around Old Garage area in Osogbo, the State Capital.”

“But, the security details of the Minister were able to disperse the hoodlums and bring normalcy to the area.”

Meanwhile, the police who insisted that it was the sporadic shooting of the minister that, caused inhabitants of the state to be running for their safety, said, thirteen (13) empty shells of G-3 assault and AK-47 rifles were recovered along the road after the minister’s departure.

According to her, ” No casualty however recorded. The report is still sketchy, the full report will follow at the end of the investigation. meanwhile, the situation is under close monitoring. normalcy has returned.

However, security details of the Minister according to the Civil Defense public relations officer were able to disperse the hoodlums and bring normalcy to the area.’

The command said, ‘Osun State is a peaceful state and the Command will continue to render excellent and all-inclusive security services in the State, in line with the statutory mandates and functions of the Corps. Professionalism and impartiality is the watchword of NSCDC at all times.’

You might also like
Metro

Proprietor, others plead not guilty in 5-yr-old Hanifa’s murder case

Metro

Court sentences woman who brutalised 12-yr-old househelp with razor to four years…

Metro

How gunmen killed telco executive in Delta, drove corpse in his vehicle for hours

Metro

Ruling family sends SOS to Lagos CP on attempted murder of son

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More