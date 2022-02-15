Aregbesola’s attack false, says Osun Police as NSCDC insists

Osun State Police Command and the state Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday differed on the alleged attack of the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, Osun state capital last Monday night.

As the state police command through its spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola in a statement maintained that, “some of the security escorts of the minister started shooting sporadically into the air without any provocation nor attack, thereby causing members of the public to scamper for their safety, the NSCDC spokesperson, Mrs Atanda Bisi, claimed that, “unknown hoodlums attacked the convoy of the former Governor of Osun State and Minister, Federal Ministry of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola today at about 1840hrs around Old Garage area in Osogbo, the State Capital.”

“But, the security details of the Minister were able to disperse the hoodlums and bring normalcy to the area.”

Meanwhile, the police who insisted that it was the sporadic shooting of the minister that, caused inhabitants of the state to be running for their safety, said, thirteen (13) empty shells of G-3 assault and AK-47 rifles were recovered along the road after the minister’s departure.

According to her, ” No casualty however recorded. The report is still sketchy, the full report will follow at the end of the investigation. meanwhile, the situation is under close monitoring. normalcy has returned.

However, security details of the Minister according to the Civil Defense public relations officer were able to disperse the hoodlums and bring normalcy to the area.’

The command said, ‘Osun State is a peaceful state and the Command will continue to render excellent and all-inclusive security services in the State, in line with the statutory mandates and functions of the Corps. Professionalism and impartiality is the watchword of NSCDC at all times.’