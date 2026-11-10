Aregbesola writes INEC, asks commission to defer any change in ADC leadership

The National Secretary of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola on Monday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC not to remove the party’s leaders as presently constituted in its official records pending the hearing and determination of his appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Aregbesola, in the letter written by his lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff, SAN, and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, noted that he had also filed a motion on notice for stay of execution of the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, which nullified his assumption of office as ADC national secretary under the leadership of former Senate President Mark.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the letter read: “We ask that the comrnission defer any discretionary changes that could prejudice the relief sought in the pending application,” he said.

According to Sheriff, to the best of our knowledge, no appeal has been filed against that judgment.

The senior lawyer, however, informed INEC that his client had appealed against the subsequent judgment delivered on Nov. 5 by Justice Lifu in suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, between Gombe vs. ADC & others.

He also said that a motion on notice for stay of execution had been filed.

“The motion seeks a stay of enforcement of the two perpetual injunctions insofar as they affect him, including the injunction restraining the commission from recognising or dealing with him (Aregbesola) in the capacities specified in the judgment,” he said.

Sheriff said the commission now had before it two judgments of the same judicial division that expressly address its dealings with his client in relation to the ADC leadership.

In another statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Monday, ADC demanded the immediate release of Justice Lifu’s judgment, saying its counsel applied and paid for the certified copy but is yet to receive it.

The party said the judge declared in open court that copies were ready, yet the judgment remains out of reach.

“If the judgment was ready, there is no excuse for keeping it from the parties. Release it now,” the party said in a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

The ADC said its counsel for the first defendant filed a formal application for the certified true copy on 6 November 2026 and paid the assessed fee, while counsel for the third defendant applied the day before, on the day the judgment was delivered.

“Justice Lifu declared the judgment ready; the applicants paid for its certified copy; the court has acknowledged payment. Why, then, are they still being kept in the dark? A judge cannot announce that a judgment is ready and leave litigants to chase the document they need to understand and challenge it,” it said.