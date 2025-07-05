Aregbesola to ADC supporters: Shun insult, challenge them with facts

Rauf Aregbesola, the interim national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has advised party supporters to refrain from insulting and attacking supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Instead, he urged them to challenge APC supporters with facts about the country’s economic challenges.

This comes on the heels of his return from Abuja to Lagos on Friday, following the launch of the ADC aimed at unseating the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Aregbesola emphasised the importance of maintaining a high level of discourse, focusing on issues that matter, and articulating the party’s position clearly and confidently.

He encouraged ADC supporters to highlight the country’s problems, such as food inflation, economic struggles, and rising poverty, rather than engaging in personal attacks.

“I sincerely thank our supporters and members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who came out to receive me on my arrival in Lagos.

“The task before us is immense, and I reminded everyone that we do not need to fight, insult, or attack anyone. When others resort to abuse or name-calling, we must rise above it. Instead, ask them one simple question: Are Nigerians better off today than they were before?

“Challenge them with facts – on food inflation, the economy, the rising cost of living, and the deepening poverty affecting millions. Let our debates remain focused on the issues that matter. Articulate our position clearly and confidently. Explain why our new political home, the ADC, represents a credible and necessary alternative for Nigeria’s progress and long-term sustainability.

“Forward ever. Till victory, always,” he wrote on his verified X handle.

Aregbesola’s Political Background

Aregbesola, a former Governor of Osun State, has a complex political history with President Bola Tinubu.

The duo were once close allies, but their relationship soured in 2022 when Aregbesola’s group, ‘Omoluabi’, did not support Tinubu’s nephew, Gboyega Oyetola, in his bid for re-election as Governor of Osun, leading to Oyetola’s defeat to the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke.