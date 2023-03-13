Sandra Nwaokolo

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola has urged Igbo residents and APC stalwarts in Lagos State to mobilize support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid.

Speaking at his Ikeja residence, Aregbesola, who is a former ally of President-elect Bola Tinubu, urged stakeholders to ensure the APC’s victory by campaigning door-to-door.

He emphasized the importance of keeping Lagos under the APC, saying that “It is important to let you know that we cannot allow those who have not been with us since the days of the struggle from SDP, AD, AC, ACN and now APC to take what belongs to us.

We worked tirelessly for the success of what we have today in Lagos. We cannot allow those fanning the embers of discord within the party to derail us. Let us forget whatever may be the issue and work for the success of the APC on Saturday.

Winning Lagos is not just about shutting the doors to those who do not have the capacity to rule us but to ensure we crown all that Asiwaju has achieved so far, especially now that he is President-elect, to the benefit of our party, and the generality of Lagosians.”

The Igbo Mandate Group also pledged to support the APC, with coordinators stating that “We have mobilised all our members in every ward and local government in Lagos state to come out and vote massively for all APC candidates in the House of Assembly election and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the gubernatorial elections. We won’t fail, we will deliver.”

