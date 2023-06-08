The immediate past minister for interior, Rauf Aregbesola was on Thursday described as an epitome of good leadership whose fundamental principle is built on the Ideology of humanism.

The leaders of thought who made this known through their different contributions

while speaking at the 66th birthday colloquium in honour of Aregbesola in Osogbo, maintained that the celebrant is humanism personified.

The leaders of thoughts comprising of, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, the Executive Director of International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, Comrades Femi Aborisade, Owei Lakemfa, and Segun Mayegun, among others, stressed that “Aregbesola is practically minded.”

The duo of Lakemfa and Mayegun said, “Aregbesola is committed to seeing results. Our legacies are not bricks. They are the people. That is what Rauf stands for and what has made all of us be celebrating him till today.”

They charged emerging leaders to embrace Aregbesola’s ideology of humanism.

They stressed, “It is humanity that makes Rauf different from us. Let us start an ideology where humanism will be the foundation of every ideology. He is a different Marxist. Ogbeni is a real comrade who is deeply passionate about the people.

In his own words, Arogundade described the celebrant as a vibrant and dogged leader, whose leadership skills and attributes maintain his cult-like followership, even after holding a public office.

According to him, “Comrade Rauf Aregbesola whether you disagree with him or not, is a very accommodating person.

“Aregbesola is a political combatant who is able to speak on issues with a very deep background and knowledge of how the government is supposed to work for the people.

“There are things you can not take away from Comrade Rauf. One of them is his avowed commitment to the ideals of people-centred and welfare programmes. That is why the people are with him.

“Being energetic, a workaholic, a good dancer, a courageous man, a fast thinker, grassroots mobiliser, he is proud of his culture and an unrepentant socialist stands him out and makes him worthy of studying and following his political sagacity.”





In his own submissions, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin remarked that “You are a man of. Passion for humanity who has a name that transcends the Federal Republic of Nigeria because of his passion, commitment, and resilience towards the growth of humanity.

“We are always proud of you. You are a man with a good heart. You say it as it is, and that is why all of us are behind you.”

Also, Oba Olatunde David Olusola, the Onikun of Ikun-Ekiti also showered encomiums on the former governor, stressing that: “Aregbesola has the capacity to liberate the people from poverty and the society from underdevelopment.

“If people like Rauf had got political power in the last 20 years, they would have liberated a lot of people.”

While responding, Aregbesola said, “Governance is not rocket science. It is all about putting the interests of the people at heart. We included every strata of society in our government. This is why the people trooped out to receive us after 54 months of completing our tenure.

“From the market women association to religious leaders to the youths and other segments of the state, we rallied everybody. The peace and progress that characterised our administration in Osun was reflective of how committed we were to the people that brought us to power, which they have continued to reciprocate.

“The warm reception we received yesterday from Ilesa to Osogbo shows where the people belong and how much they believe in our capacity and political leadership. It is clear from all quarters that the people appreciate us and are proud to associate with us. I am grateful to you all. We will continue to represent what has endeared you to us.”

The former state governor however commended the people of the state for believing in him always and promised not to get them disappointed at all times.

