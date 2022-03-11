Area councils, stakeholders share N3.6bn January allocation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has disbursed a total sum of N3,562,934,772.37 to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of January 2022.

The figure indicates a decline in revenue from N3,668,506,659.36 disbursed in the month of December 2021 to N3,562,934,772.37 in the month of January 2022, representing about a 2.88 per cent decline.

In a statement made available to pressmen via her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elumue, the Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 162nd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), assured all stakeholders despite challenges, the Administration would scale up the allocation.

The figures released indicate that the sum of N1,501,741,882.53 was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,061,192,889.84 was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,562,934,772.37.

However, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N265,079,717.69, while Gwagwalada got N273,242,976.79 and Kuje received N250,855,189.66.

Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council received N233, 137, 360.59million, Abaji got N247, 084, 467.51million and Kwali received N232, 342, 170.29million, bringing the total sum to N1,501, 741, 882.53billion disbursed to the six area councils.

Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders includes Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,691, 235, 146.89, 15 per cent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57, one per cent Training Fund gulped N35, 629,347.75, while 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63, bringing the total sum to N2,061,192,889.84.

According to the statement, the minister, however, used the occasion to reveal that the Federal Capital Territory Administration would adopt a more efficient and cost-effective means of cleaning the satellite towns across the six area councils in the territory, just as she noted that wage bills of cleaning the satellite towns are heavy on the Administration.

While calling for more commitment and synergy on the part of all stakeholders, the minister however commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders.

Those present at the 162nd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting include the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, Mandate Secretary Area Council Services, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim Dantsoho, Federal Commissioner representing FCT in Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Senator Tanko Abari, Chairmen of the six area councils, amongst others.

