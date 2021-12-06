Area commander Oke receives award of exemplary character from Oyo NUJ

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Iyaganku Area Command, Oyo State Police Command, Sunday Oke, has been described as a man of integrity whose life is exemplary among other police officers in the Nigeria Police Force.

This was expressed by the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by its chairman, Ademola Babalola while presenting Oke and other dignitaries with awards at the grand finale of its Press Week at the weekend.

In the award, tagged “Exemplary Character and Integrity”, the area commander was said to have “displayed uncommon integrity, commitment to duty and great zeal in the discharge of his duty.”

The award was presented to him by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, represented by one of his chiefs, Professor Oluwasegun Adekunle.

Other police officers, including divisional police officers and heads of departments, who joined in felicitating with the Area Commander, expressed themselves by saying “we are proud of you sir.”

In his citation, it was learnt that the Area Commander, who began his professional career as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1994, rose through the ranks to become an Assistant Commissioner of Police in 2016.

He possesses Bachelor and Master degrees in French, Master’s in Public Administration, Bachelor and Master’s in Law, and is currently a PhD designate in the University of Ibadan.

He has also been to United Nations Missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d’Ivoire and Haiti and has many publications in French and English.

In his response, ACP Oke said the award was a form of reward that is psychological, as it would ginger him to sustain the tempo.

According to him, “it’s a challenge for greater output and better service delivery.”

He thanked the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko for the go-ahead she gave him to receive the honour.

The area commander also appreciated the Oyo NUJ, its executive and members for deeming it fit to present him such an award.

He promised not to let down society, saying: “We are all working towards the same goal.

“The role of the media is to inform and educate, and we will ensure that we do everything humanly possible to maintain a cordial relationship with the press because they will tell us where to redouble our efforts,”

Speaking on the issue of mob attack, which he said had been on the increase, ACP Oke called on the media to play its role in enlightening members of the public on the need to follow procedure and rule of law made by and for them, and not engage in jungle justice.

