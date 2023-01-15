Are you shooting yourself in the foot? (I)

Many times we are our own enemies. We shoot ourselves in the foot and still wonder why we are not making progress as we ought to. We stack the odds against ourselves when we do certain things to ourselves. We engage in acts that self sabotage ourselves.

“While it seems surprising, some people undermine their own good intentions and long-term goals. Self-sabotage occurs when people hinder their own success. When people take these destructive steps, their harmful behavior can negatively impact nearly every part of their lives including their relationships and career. “ Barbara Fields

One of the greatest self inflicted hindrances we can impose on ourselves is wrong words. Words look ordinary but they are very powerful. It is commonly said that “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never break me”. This is far from the truth.

“Because that saying about sticks and stones is a pack of lies. Unkind words hurt more than anything else. You end up carrying them around in your head, wondering if they’re true. Bruises fade, but self-doubt follows you forever.” Kate Lattey

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but I can heal from that. Words can kill, when they break your will, and words you can’t take back. Scaylen Renvac

Words are very potent. Words determine moods. Words determine atmospheres. Words encourage. Words discourage. Words can cause wars and wars can be ended with words.

“Death and life are in the power of the tongue, And those who love it and indulge it will eat its fruit and bear the consequences of their words.” Proverbs 18.21

You cannot rise beyond your words so when you speak negative words to and about yourself you shoot yourself in the foot.

The tongue is a very small member of our body but a very powerful member.

“When we put bits into the mouths of horses to make them obey us, we can turn the whole animal. Or take ships as an example. Although they are so large and are driven by strong winds, they are steered by a very small rudder wherever the pilot wants to go. Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark. The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body, sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell. All kinds of animals, birds, reptiles and sea creatures are being tamed and have been tamed by mankind, but no human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.“ James 3.3-8





If you will not shoot yourself in the foot watch what you say.

“Don’t be trapped by what you have said. Don’t be caught by the words of your mouth.” Proverbs 6.2

“Which of you desires life, and covets many days to enjoy good? Keep your tongue from evil, and your lips from speaking deceit.” Psalm 34.12-13

It takes discipline to control the tongue and if you will not shoot yourself in the foot you must acquire that discipline.

TO BE CONTINUED

