Popular Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, popularly known as ‘P-Square’ has slammed Nigerians for supporting Moroccan International and PSG star Achraf Hakimi over divorce trend.

Meanwhile, the footballer dominated the trends on Friday following news of a failed payout in a divorce suit filed by his wife, Hiba Abouk.

According to the report, the wife demanded half of his property only to discover the PSG star has no property to his name as everything is registered under his mother’s name.

Nigerians, across social media platforms, have since reacted, lauding Hakimi for pre-emption and smartness ahead of the divorce. Also, some consider him a hero over what they described as victory over women.

But Okoye, in an Instagram post on Friday night, berated those celebrating the football star, adding that regardless, wife in a divorce situation should not suffer after separation.

“I don’t understand why most men are rejoicing over this Hakimi story? Like I don’t get it🤷🏾‍♂️ The truth is bitter but needs to be told. If you don’t trust her then don’t marry as simple as that. Or are you expecting your wife to surfer after divorce?,” he tweeted.