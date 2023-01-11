Are women protected legally in Nigeria?

Across the world, focus has been on ensuring that women attain equality over the years, but this goal has remained elusive in many communities while in some it seems that goal has been achieved due to some level of difference, a deeper reflection will show that there is still a long way to go in attaining the goal of equality.

In Nigeria, a lot of efforts have been put into ensuring that women are given a better deal and allowed to have a voice backed by law, while moves are being made to get more representation in governance and women rights are being emphasised as fundamental rights.

The National Human Rights Commission was established by the NHRC Act, 1995 as amended, to create an enabling environment for extra – judicial recognition, promotion and protection, and enforcement of human rights, treaty obligations and providing a forum for public enlightenment as well as dialogue on human rights issues including advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

And in line with the United Nations provisions for every human being on the planet, the NHRC has made the rights of women and gender related matters as one of its thematic areas of focus and has highlighted women’s rights as fundamental human rights which covers the right to freedom, to live free from violence, slavery, discrimination, to acquire education, own property, as well as right to political participation, health, dignity and earn fair and equal wage.

But in spite of these legal provisions, across the world, especially in Africa and Nigeria, women and girls are still denied their rights just because of their gender due to certain factors like harmful traditional practices, inadequate access to economic resources, unequal access to political participation, cultural bias and religious beliefs amongst others.

Laws protecting women in Nigeria includes the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, Sexual Offences Act, Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Fundamental Human Rights), Child Rights Act, Criminal Code, Penal Code, African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child Protocol to the ACHPR on the Rights of Women in Africa.

Others include the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, AU Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, International Convention Against Torture and other Cruel – Inhuman or degrading treatment or Punishment, Convention on the Rights of the Child, UN General Assembly Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women, The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Most of the foreign legislations had been domesticated in Nigeria to give women the chance to have equal rights and freedom as men. The Federal Government adopted the National Gender Policy in 2006 to mainstream women issues in the formulation and implementation of all policies and programmes and prescribe women quotas for elections into the Senate, House of Representative, State Houses of Assembly and Area Council Elections in FCT in order to support and enhance women participation and representation in certain elective offices.

Advocates have argued that if there will be true equality in Nigeria, women must be treated under the law as autonomous human beings who are able to make informed decisions and whose voices are heard, rather than being conformed to a set belief system on perceived gender roles and the perception of what makes a good woman or wife while issues bordering on their independence and sexual, reproductive rights should also be prioritised.

