Are politicians still our servants?

Every year on June 12, Nigeria commemorates one of the most defining moments in its democratic journey. The June 12, 1993 presidential election was adjudged the freest and fairest in the nation’s history. Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of the Social Democratic Party defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention, claiming victory in 19 states. Yet, 11 days later, before final results were announced, the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida annulled the election, an act that shook the foundation of Nigeria’s democratic aspirations.

As we mark Democracy Day, we must not only honour the memory of M.K.O. Abiola and others who paid the ultimate price for our democracy but also use this occasion to reflect deeply on the state of governance today. It is a time to recommit ourselves to the ideals of participatory democracy, national unity, and a culture of mass civic responsibility and values that June 12 symbolizes.

Let us be clear: Politicians are not our rulers; they are our servants. They were elected to serve, not to be worshipped. When they abandon roads, neglect schools, and underfund hospitals, they’re not just failing, they are betraying the trust we placed in them.

But the responsibility does not rest on their shoulders alone. We, the citizens, must rise. It is not enough to vote. We must engage. We must monitor. We must demand answers. We must build a political culture where service is rewarded and failure is exposed, not hidden behind ethnic sentiments or political affiliations.

May the memory of June 12 continue to inspire our journey toward genuine, responsive and servant-driven leadership.

Adewumi Idowu Paul, Ijurin Ekiti, Ekiti State

