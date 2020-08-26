Are Nigerian youths prepared for leadership?

It is a known fact that youths occupy the larger percentage of the total population in Nigeria and are regarded as the leaders of tomorrow and the future of this promising nation. The big question where are the youths that will re-write the wobbly history of the country and give it a well deserved future?

Nigerian youths have witnessed different drama staged by people we entrusted and voted into power. Many footages of corruption had been shown in the media and different live shows on television channels have posed a signal indicating there is no hope in the country if power still hangs around greedy elders.

Manypublic officers have come and gone, feigning illness, fainting and all sorts of drama to evade justice. Everyone witnessed the drama but because of incurable foolishness, we have not realised that there is no clear future under the two major political parties. Is it not foolishness for Nigerian youths to be launching attack and vituperations against each other because of politicians and political party affiliations? Why have we not realized that there is no hope in any political party irrespective of any candidate they present?

It is appalling that we are in a tough year and what Nigerian youths are particular about is how their political godfathers would mount the presidential seat. Many platforms and forums have been created all in the name of these politicians. Why would Nigerian youths continue with the same system, same people, and ideologies and expect different results? Why are we so comfortable with piffle appointments? When will our foolishness be curable?

As a matter of fact, 2023 is a time to rethink and arise from our slumber. Nigerian youths can only get it right when our foolishness gets vaccine. Till then, the tale of corruption, exploitation, extra-judicial killings, oppression and harassments will continue to be our topical issues on the pages of social media without solution. The solution to our problem is not in the media; it lies in the thumbs of Nigerian youths by taking action. Action speaks louder than words.

Usman Issa,

Kwara State

