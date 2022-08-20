Are men truly intimidated by successful women?

Lola is beginning to form her own opinion about Craig… Meanwhile, Lola is one of the many women who nurse a kind of hypothetical belief about men being intimidated by successful women, which apparently forms the underlay for her not getting into any relationship or being interested in any.

Is this true?

Are men really intimidated by women who are seemingly successful than they are?

“Normally, people get intimidated by other people regardless of their gender. Social status could also be a determinant. However, the factors of intimidation is largely relative, and no single factor can form the basis for everyone.

“By natural order, humans are social beings. And by this design, men and women are made to complement each other, and not necessarily to be threats to each other.

“Men do not get intimidated by successful women. As a matter of truth, most men do not find them attractive because of the person they become – their attitude and the kind of energy they emit after being “successful“.

“More so, many women pay more attention to their lofty height rather than their character.

“A plethora of supposedly successful women wish to be in a relationship, but bring their workplace traits of dominance, aggressiveness, assertiveness, and control into a relationship. The aforementioned traits are features that society stereotypically regard as masculine. And most women who are successful tend to have these qualities very pronounced in them.

“The masculine energy ought to be a shielding mechanism and a means of sustenance for a woman in the corporate world, to get ahead or to be respected because even men who are successful exhibit these traits. Regardless, these same traits that work efficiently in the corporate can also be a hindrance for a woman in a relationship. A woman needs to tap in and be in her feminine character to have a working relationship or to attract a man.

“As much as most women wouldn’t want or desire a man with feminine vigour, is just the same way most men wouldn’t want a woman with masculine energy.

For the lack of a better analogy, the north pole of a magnet will attract the south pole; but two north poles repel each other. This explains how a man can not be attracted to a woman who depicts masculine energy. A man with a healthy mind is only attracted to a woman in her femininity.

“On the flip side, a majority of women do not desire men with over feminine energy or character, and so do men. The purpose of a relationship is for a man and a woman to complement and support each other. This purpose is defeated when there is no balance of energy in a relationship. One mistake many women make is evaluating themselves by men’s standards.

“A man who is a multimillionaire or successful does not mind having a woman who is a waitress. But this is usually not the case with most women. The majority of successful women, would always desire and prefer men of just about the same social status or much higher, but not less. This is one reason why women shouldn’t evaluate themselves by men’s standards.

“And no, this has nothing to do with a woman changing herself for a man or to suit a man. It is about having to switch personalities or better described as showing her feminine side when she is with him. All it takes is constant practice and deliberate consciousness to be aware of her aura around men.”





Craig made her understand that it is not success but the energy and attitude women put up afterward that men are not comfortable with.

Lola was swept off her feet by Craig’s response. It helped her get a better insight into her take on the issue. It gave her so much joy to see and perceive Craig as someone who understands women. She had more questions to ask, but “I wouldn’t let our food get cold” she said after a chuckle.

Craig’s phone rang almost immediately after they were done eating …

To be continued.

