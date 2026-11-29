The Association of Resident Communities in Sokoto State (ARCOS) has marked 40 years of promoting unity, cultural integration and peaceful coexistence among people from different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds.

The association celebrated the milestone during its 2026 Cultural Day in Sokoto on Saturday, bringing together residents from different communities to showcase their cultural heritage and strengthen relationships.

Speaking at the event, ARCOS Chairman-elect, Alhaji Abdurrahim Aliyu, said the association had remained committed to fostering peaceful coexistence since its establishment in 1986.

Aliyu described Sokoto as a welcoming home for members of the association, many of whom had lived and established businesses in the state despite originating from other parts of Nigeria.

“Some of us believe that Sokoto is even our first home before we talk about our original homes because we found peace here,” he said.

He said the cultural celebration provided an opportunity for residents to appreciate their differences, promote mutual understanding and strengthen the bonds that unite them.

Aliyu also urged Nigerians to approach the 2027 general elections with a sense of responsibility, advising voters to make choices based on their conscience rather than ethnic or religious affiliations.

He cautioned youths against allowing politicians to recruit them for electoral violence, warning that political leaders who encouraged thuggery would not expose their own children to such dangers.

In his address, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, commended the role of resident communities in promoting national unity, describing cultural diversity as an asset that could drive development when supported by inclusive governance and equal opportunities.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Managing Our Diversity: Kaduna State as a Case Study,’ Sani said peaceful coexistence required deliberate efforts to address historical grievances, encourage dialogue and ensure equitable distribution of development.

He disclosed that his administration had established the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Resident Communities to strengthen engagement with people living in Kaduna outside their states of origin.

The governor also announced plans to introduce KABILU DAY, a cultural celebration that would enable resident communities to showcase their traditions, food, music, businesses and contributions to the state.

He urged resident communities across Nigeria to serve as bridges between their ancestral homes and host communities, while encouraging host communities to recognise the contributions of people from other parts of the country.

Sani further cautioned politicians against exploiting ethnic and religious differences ahead of the 2027 elections, urging Nigerians to reject hate speech, misinformation and political violence.