The President of Architecture Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Sir Dipo Ajayi, has urged the retired staff of the council to stand for the truth always.

Ajayi gave the admonition during the send forth ceremony organised for the retired staff in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Recounting, he said that the journey had been tortuous but thanked God for how he has helped them.

He said that it was cleared that they have been so supportive and wonderful, adding that their efforts and dutifulness have brought help to the regulatory body to get to where it is today.

He said: “Many of you retirees will recall that when I came in as the president of ARCON, I inherited 15 court cases but with your support, we have won 12. Kudos to you all.

“We called for this ceremony to publicly sing your praises over your meritorious service with the council. With what God has enabled us to do together, we have laid a foundation that cannot be shaken for ARCON.”

“Though you have served and retired, I urge you to stand for the truth and nothing but the truth. Inasmuch as we are eager to identify with you, we urge you to identify with us and represent us well in all your endeavours.

“All of you have done well and we implore you to watch our back for us,” he said.

The president also charged serving staff to exemplify good spirit and dedication to their job and surpass the landmarks the retirees have established.

Ajayi charged them to pay more sacrifice in order to raise the bar of architecture in Nigeria, which is one of the mandates of the council.

“Be thoughtful, be more active and come up with fresh innovations and ideas that will increase the council’s earnings,” he said

Registrar, Umar Murnai, who expressed gratitude to the retirees, noted that ARCON, having reviewed its achievements in the last few years, concluded that the members of staff had been very diligent in executing their task.

Murnai said the ceremony was the first since the council was established in 1969.

He said: “Without their work, the council wouldn’t have been able to achieve its feat.”

He urged all the retirees to be good ambassadors of ARCON.

Arc. Kayode Anibaba, appealed to ARCON to take good care of the retirees.

“They are assets who know the history of the council more than some of us.

“Yes, they have retired, but they can still be useful to the council.

“I plead that no matter what, let›s ask after their welfare because they›ve done a lot for ARCON,” he said.

Arc. Ladi Lewis called on the council to carry along both the retired and serving staffs.

He urged the retirees to be good ambassadors of ARCON.

Noting that many of them are living archives of the council, he urged the council to work towards coming up with its history, using some of the narratives from the retirees.

The retirees include Mrs. Titilayo Adenekan, Mr. Anthony Aghwadowa, Mr. Matthew Obodeti, Mr. Andrew Ohiomah. Mr. Celestine Ikekweren, Mr. Ojo Jones and Mr. Otegbade Sunkanmi. Others are Mr. Saidi Yusuf, Mr Mohammed Sani, Mr Godson Gbufor, Mr Salifu Ibrahim, Mrs. Salawu Tawakalitu and Mr Abdulhamid Musa

One of the retirees, Anthony Aghwadoma, thanked the council for its gesture pledged to offer any assistance within his power to the council at any time.

Another retiree, Andy Ohiomah, who expressed delight over the send-forth, praised the council and management ARCON for taking the right step in redeveloping its Lagos office

