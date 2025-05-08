ARCON unveils strategic framework for Abuja school of architectural technicians

The Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has unveiled an ambitious and strategic framework for the operationalisation of the School of Architectural Technicians, Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Arc. Sir (Dr.) Dipo Ajayi, the project was made possible through the approval of a collaboration between Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and ARCON by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

“This groundbreaking initiative is a direct reflection of the bold and people-centered Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who continues to inspire a national rebirth across sectors by prioritizing skill, youth empowerment, and professional excellence,” he said

Ajayi pointed out that the minister’s commitment to professional development and practical capacity-building has paved the way for the School of Architectural Technician to evolve into a national hub for skill acquisition, technical education, and innovation in the built environment.

“ARCON extends its deepest gratitude to the minister for his steadfast leadership and alignment with Mr. President’s visionary ideals.

“Under the dynamic leadership of its president, Arc. Dipo Ajayi, the entire ARCON management and council, the regulatory body is rolling out a multi-pronged action plan for the centre, including: Three-week summer skill acquisition camp (August 2025): Targeting Primary 4 to 6 as well as JSS 1 to 3 pupils, this fully sponsored programme aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to integrate practical skills into early education.

“No registration fees will be charged, making it accessible to all,” the statement read.

Under the Artisan Certification Programmes, it said there would be hands-on training in masonry, plumbing, tiling, floor finishes, painting, Plaster of Paris (POP), and electrical installation, beginning October 2025.

For the strategic partnerships, the regulatory body said there would be immediate active partnership with organizations such as Dulux Paint (Painters’ Academy), Association of Tilers of Nigeria, So Tech Africa Limited (Home Automation Training), Project Management Institute, Enable Green Consulting (Green Building EDGE Experts and 3D Modelling), and Costech Computers for industry-standard certifications.

“National Accreditation Pursuit: ARCON has initiated the registration process with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to formally enlist the Centre under Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) scheme.

“Further bolstering these efforts, ARCON is fostering grassroots collaborations, as highlighted during a recent courtesy visit to the newly elected President General of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in which discussions centered around sponsorships for Local Government staff to benefit from the Kuje Centre’s training opportunities, and proposals for embedding architects within the structures of all 774 Local Government Areas to deepen professional practice nationwide,” it read.

As part of operational fortification, Ajayi said that security enhancement measures are being developed to ensure the safety of all participants, facilitators, and visitors at the Centre.

He said: “ARCON remains steadfast in its resolve to support the ministry’s vision and to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda: building a nation where technical competence meets global excellence, where opportunities are democratised, and where the architecture and construction industries serve as true engines of national development.

“This is more than an education project — it is a legacy initiative, and together, we are laying the foundation stones for Nigeria’s brighter future,” Ajayi said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE