ARCON faces N50m damages suit over alleged violation

A major legal showdown is underway in Nigeria’s media and advertising industry as Realhouse Communications Limited, publishers of Castles Lifestyle and Highbrow Living magazines, has sued the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The company, through its counsel, is seeking the enforcement of its fundamental human rights, arguing that certain provisions of the ARCON Act, 2022, violate its constitutional rights to fair hearing and freedom of expression.

In its originating summons, Realhouse Communications is challenging Sections 37 and 54 of the ARCON Act, 2022, which it contends empower ARCON to impose sanctions and fines on media and advertising practitioners without due process.

The publisher wants the court to declare those sections null, void, and unconstitutional.

The legal action emanated from a series of violation notices and fines issued by ARCON to Realhouse Communications and, notably, to some of its clients who advertise in the magazine.

According to the Applicant, ARCON’s conduct, particularly the imposition of fines without trial or hearing, amounts to a gross infringement of its constitutional right to fair hearing as guaranteed under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Realhouse Communications is asking the court to determine whether the provisions of Sections 37 and 54 of the ARCON Act infringe on its rights to fair hearing and freedom of expression as enshrined in Sections 36 and 39 of the Constitution, respectively.

It also seeks a declaration that it is not bound by Section 54, which criminalises the publication of advertisements targeting the Nigerian market without prior vetting and approval by the Advertising Standards Panel.

The publisher argued that the provision directly undermines the freedom of expression and press guaranteed to it under Nigerian law.

In its supporting affidavit, Realhouse Communications pointed out that Section 37(5) of the ARCON Act prescribes penalties, including a minimum fine of N500,000 or one year’s imprisonment for individuals and at least N1,000,000 for organisations, for non-compliance with the vetting requirement.

The case arose following a Notice of Violation dated September 28, 2023, with reference number ARCON/VOL1/2023/CASTLES LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE/9, in which ARCON accused Castles Lifestyle of breaching advertising rules and demanded a fine of N500,000.

In an affidavit deposed to by the company’s accountant, Mr Liasu Kazzim Olawale, the publisher stated that it was never invited to appear before any panel, tribunal, or court before being found guilty and fined. This, it argued, was a blatant violation of its right to a fair hearing.

Beyond seeking constitutional declarations, Realhouse Communications is also pursuing monetary damages and a restraining order against ARCON’s regulatory actions.

Among the reliefs sought are: “A declaration that Sections 37 and 54 of the ARCON Act, 2022, violate its constitutional rights and are therefore null and void.

“A declaration that the company is not bound by Section 54 of the Act.

“A declaration that the imposition of the N500,000 fine amounts to a denial of fair hearing.

“An order compelling ARCON to issue a public apology for the alleged harassment and embarrassment.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining ARCON from further interference with its business or issuing violation notices to its clients.

“An award of N50 million as general damages.”

The publisher further alleged that ARCON’s regulatory clampdown has extended to its clients, jeopardising its reputation and business relationships.

Exhibits attached to the court documents include violation notices sent to property firms such as Terra Developers, Megamound Investment Limited, and Urag Real Estate, each demanding a fine of N1 million per violation for publishing “unapproved advertisements” in Castles Lifestyle and Highbrow Living.

The notices cited Section 54 of the ARCON Act as justification and required immediate payment within seven days, threatening further sanctions for non-compliance.

Realhouse Communications argued that such actions have shaken the confidence of its advertisers and could cripple its operations if not restrained.

The affidavit further stated that unless the court intervenes, ARCON would continue to harass its clients and interfere with its lawful business activities.

The company maintained that the ARCON Act, 2022, as presently enforced, gives the regulatory agency sweeping powers that contradict the spirit of the Nigerian Constitution, particularly concerning press freedom and administrative justice.

ARCON has been given five days from the date of service of the summons to enter an appearance in the case.