ARCN boss, Prof Sharubutu decorates newly promoted Officer-in-Charge

The Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Professor Garba Sharubutu on Friday, decorated the newly promoted Officer in Charge of Security in ARCN.

The Officer, Adeniran Abolade was promoted from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to Deputy Superintendent of the Corps.

Speaking during the brief ceremony at ARCN headquarters in Abuja, Professor Sharubutu the personnel was deployed to ensure the safety of the Council’s facilities.

“There stay here is not just only for security, they also render advise so that eventually when we are going out on the field, we utilise them.

“They are also a good source of intelligence to us because we work as extension agents to farmers”, the ARCN boss said.

Speaking on the decoration of the Officer, Professor Sharubutu said it is a normal procedure when they are given promotion, they give their service point the advantage to participate in the decoration.

“We honoured him because of the degree of services he has rendered to us. He has been a very useful person in intelligence gathering, we have found him very resourceful and felt we must celebrate with him in the occasion”, he added.

On his part, Abolade thanked the ARCN Executive Secretary for his gesture. He promised to continue putting his best to ensure the security of the Council.