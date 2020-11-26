Architects plan bill to arrest incidence of building collapse

Nigerian Institute of Architects has said it would adopt legislative measures to arrest the incidences of building collapse that has led to the loss of lives and property in parts of the country.

National President of the Institute, Architect Sunny Echono, said this when he led the leadership of the institute on a solidarity visit to the Clerk of the National Assembly Architect, Olatunde Ojo Amos.

Echono said with a definitive legislation that will only empower professionals to execute construction in the country.

“Well, it is an agenda of the institute, just like in the issue of building collapse we talk about, to strengthen the legislative framework and the laws.

“This he said is to ensure that only those who have the capacity, the experience and the competence to carry out construction activities do so.

“We want to increase liabilities for actors and even building owners because of the responsibility they bear to the public.”

According to him any builder who compromises in the standard expected of such construction jobs and it fails would be totally liable by the outcome of the piece of legislation soon to be proposed to the national assembly.

Providing a peep into what may be part of the bill he said the current practice of between 10 to 20 years for construction work would be reviewed to contemporary global standard if 100 years.

“There are some buildings today that are not compliant, if one is on a wheelchair it takes two hours just to get into the premises.

“We want to make sure there is adequate provision for disabled people in every building in this country.

“We want to make it a regular feature so that we carry out audit of our buildings knowing that there is a lift walking, what about the lighting, the installation, is it in functional condition? Is the lift working?

“The current practice where the lifespan of building in Nigeria is only between 10 and 20 years in other parts of the world buildings last 100 years.

“It is only when your house can last for that long that you can derive the benefit of the investment you put in. If you have to replace it after 20 years you can never pay back then cost of construction hence you will lose.

Expressing his gratitude to his professional colleagues for identifying with him, the Clerk of the National Assembly said he owes the institute a very big appreciation.

He pointed out that the institute has played a significant, directly or indirectly in their lives.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE