The Spiritual Leader of Okpe Kingdom, Delta State, Archbishop Iboyi Godday, has rejected his appointment as a member of the board of the Delta State Christian Pilgrim and Welfare Board.

Recall that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, on Saturday, released the list of members of the board, which consists of seven members.

The release also included a list of six members of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, as well as a six-member list of the State Coordinator and Deputy Coordinators on Religious Matters to the governor.

Rejecting his inclusion in the Christian board list, Archbishop Godday said he didn’t give his consent before his appointment was made public.

In a terse statement signed by the archbishop and sighted by our correspondent, the man of God retorted in strong terms, stating, “My attention has been drawn to a publication circulating on social media that I have been appointed as a member of Delta State Christian Pilgrim and Welfare Board, which was without my consent.

“I’m using this medium to inform whosoever made such an insulting appointment that I’m not interested, and it should be considered rejected.

“The general public should please take note!”

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans, that His Excellency Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, has approved the appointments of the following into the Boards of the State Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards:

Earlier, in a statement on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, signed by the Permanent Secretary (State Protocol Matters), Tetsola Anino Nelson, the following made the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, namely: Apostle Sylvanus Okorote, Chairman; Rev. Father Christopher Ekabo, Secretary; Archbishop Godday Iboyi, member; Rev. Dr. Justin Okoroji, member; Rev. Monday Madukwe, member; Ven. Robert O. Oziwele, member, and Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Patricia Buzugbe, member.

Included in the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board were: Alhaji Anwalu Tukur, Chairman; Dr. Ismaila Okundaye, Secretary; Alhaji Suleiman Jauro, member; Dr. Ibrahim Afolabi A, member; Hajiya Maryam Nabiri, member, and Garba Sam Clark, member.

Governor Oborevwori also approved the appointment of the following as State Coordinator and Deputy Coordinators on Religious Matters. They include: Rev. Cyril Okonye, State Coordinator; Ven. Justin C. Olomu, State Deputy Coordinator (North); Ven. Freeborn A. Onokpite, State Deputy Coordinator (Central); and Rev. Godspower Agbuduta, State Deputy Coordinator (South).

The date and time of their inauguration have not been made public, the statement further noted.

