Collins Nnabuife

The International Press Centre (IPC) has described the recent N5 million fine slammed on Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its interview with the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Datti-Baba Ahmed, as ‘arbitrariness taken too far’.

IPC said the NBC acted based on the petition addressed to it by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, in which he demanded that the station be punished over the interview in question without giving a fair hearing to Channels Television.

According to a statement issued by the Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda (MRA) of the IPC, Ojo Lanre Arogundade, it said for the umpteenth time, NBC has acted arbitrarily in the purported exercise of its powers as the regulatory authority for the broadcast sector in Nigeria.

It said assuming without conceding that Channels TV erred in the management of the said interview, it was still pertinent for NBC to have heard their side of the story.

“On March 31st, it was announced that NBC had slammed a fine of N5m on Channels Television, based on the claim that it violated the Nigeria Broadcasting Code because of the interview the station’s Seun Okinbaloye had with the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Datti Ahmed on March 22, 2023.

“In the said interview Mr Ahmed expressed strong opposition to the swearing-in of the President-Elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023, weightily alleging that it would be tantamount to the end of democracy.

“Although the NBC did not disclose the material fact in its announcement of the sanction, the regulatory body acted on a widely publicised petition addressed to it by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, in which he demanded that the station be punished over the interview in question. The petition was published by many news mediums on March 30th, 2023.

“Barely 24 hours later, the NBC struck. Against the well-established principle of natural justice, which, among others, make fair hearing sacrosanct, NBC did not avail Channels TV the opportunity of putting forward its defence against Mr Onanuga’s allegations before slamming the hefty fine”, the statement said.

IPC said in failing to give Channels Television a fair hearing, NBC acted unfairly and unjustly as it based its heavy-handed decision on the claims of one side only.

“NBC has in this instance again exercised quasi-judicial powers injudiciously, by constituting itself to the prosecutor and the judge over a case brought before it by a third party. In previous instances, it has also additionally been the accuser.

“It must be stressed that Mr Onanuga is not just anybody.





“He speaks for the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Ordinarily, this should have informed the need for NBC to act more cautiously instead of exposing itself to the accusation that it has become the ruling government or the ruling party’s willing tool to suppress press freedom.

“Even if, as NBC claims, it acted based on its observation, it was still imperative for it to allow Channels Television to respond to the allegations, especially since that made it the accuser, the prosecutor and the judge”, IPC said.

IPC however, reiterated that the fundamental principles that ought to guide the regulation of broadcasting and related activities are the ones that advance the public interest and are investment friendly both of which have been discarded in the handling of the petition.

“We urge the NBC to desist from walking this path, which undermines its credibility and independence and weakens the broadcast sector as a result. We call on the commission to immediately reverse the hastily imposed fine and give Channels TV the deserved opportunity to defend itself”, the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…

Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…