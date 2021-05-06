Arapaja thanks Makinde, Fayose, seeks Olafeso’s cooperation

The Vice-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja, has expressed his appreciation to the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his confidence and the trust, reposed in him as well as the support he gave to him from the beginning of the struggles to his eventual electoral victory at the PDP congress held at Osogbo between April 12 -13, 2021 where he emerged as the Vice-National Chairman of the PDP.

He promised not to disappoint the governor as well as every other party member that supported his ambition, reiterating that, “I promise not to disappoint you in any way. This is just the beginning of my loyalty to your personality and administration.

“To all our party leadership hierarchy and elders both at the national and state level, you could only imagine the depth of my gratitude and appreciation to you all. I commend the tenacity of purpose of our National Working Committee Members. I say a big thank you to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free and fair election. My confidence in you for a future credible election is heightened.

“To all our security personnel that kept at bay all insurgency and counter-insurgency at the congress, I commend your gallantry and brave performance; the Nigeria Army, the Police, the Civil Defence, the Amotekun (WNSN) and the DSS, you all performed wonderfully well. And to all my delegates from Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos, I thank you for your forthrightness and candour for voting the best of the candidates,” he said.

He however expressed special appreciation to his fellow contestant, Chief Eddy Olafeso for his spirit of sportsmanship in accepting the result of the election and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Peter Fayose, for his love for the party, adding that, “your presence at the congress and acceptance of the result demonstrates clearly your statesmanship.

“I am abundantly open to your useful suggestion to move our great party forward as I promise to work hand in hand with my brother – Chief Eddy Olafeso.”

