Arapaja extols Makinde’s leadership virtue @ 55

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja has felicitated the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde on his 55th birthday anniversary, saying the Governor has provided quality leadership with his excellent performances in every sector of governance.

Ambassador Arapaja stated this in a congratulatory message issued by his Personal Assistant, Bamitale Ibrahim and made available to journalists to felicitate with Gov. Makinde.

The message read: Your Excellency Sir, you have been able to convince all and sundry that your administration is by far surpassing your predecessors. You have been a solid beacon bringing hope, succour, prosperity and development to Oyo State.

For this and many more, our people are solidly behind you and are ready to ensure your second term in office.

It is my prayer that Oyo State shall continue to experience monumental growth, prosperity, peace and tranquillity under your leadership.

I wish you continued good health and all round success in the years ahead. Happy birthday and merry happy returns of the day.”

Ambassador Arapaja who used the opportunity to congratulate Nigerians for witnessing this year Xmas celebration, urged Christian faithful to use the period to offer fervent prayer for the country to overcome myriad of problems confronting it.