Approve our entitlements, Lagos pensioners tell Sanwo-Olu

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Lagos State has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the ongoing issues affecting pensioners in the state.

The union, which represents Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners, made the demand during a press conference held on Wednesday.

At the top of their grievances is the non-implementation of the N32,000 pension increase, which was expected to take effect in July 2024, following the enactment of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024.

The union also expressed concerns over the non-payment of 57 months’ worth of pension arrears arising from the 2019 Consequential Adjustment implementation.

Chairman of the Lagos NUP, Rev. Oluremi Johnson, voicing the union’s frustration, stated that the pensioners are also requesting the payment of arrears for the 20 percent pension increase, effective from January 2024.

According to Johnson, they are additionally appealing to the state government to place all pensioners in state parastatals on the ORACLE platform.

The Vice Chairman of the union, Rev. Dr. Titus Aderemi, lamented the plight of elderly pensioners, stating, “They have treated the elderly poorly. We have suffered. How can a government neglect the welfare of its senior citizens?”

Aderemi emphasised that the government’s inaction had left many pensioners struggling to survive, with some receiving as little as N5,000 monthly.

“By November, I will be 83 years old. We have worked hard to contribute to the progress of the state. I have taught people who have become presidents. Late President Yar’Adua was my student at Victory High School. Many permanent secretaries were also my students. Yet, we have suffered,” he added.

He also expressed his disappointment with the government’s priorities, saying, “Our concerns as pensioners are not on their radar. Sitting with us at a roundtable to address our demands is not a priority for them.”

Rev. Aderemi further highlighted the challenges faced by pensioners, stating, “Since the removal of the subsidy, the price of everything has skyrocketed.

“Many of us retired with very modest pensions. While salaries for current workers have improved, those of us who retired in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s still face harsh realities, and the government has not acted to address the necessary adjustments.”

The union issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government to address their grievances, saying failure to act may result in further action, as the pensioners are determined to make their voices heard.

Rev. Johnson emphasised, “We are senior citizens, and we don’t want to become senior miscreants. We urge the governor to intervene and approve our entitlements.”

