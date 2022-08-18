Appropriate security measures have been put in place at Greenfield University ― VC

The management of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, has assured that appropriate security measures have been put in place to ensure the protection of the lives and property of its students and staff, against the incident of banditry, which claimed the lives of five of its students last year.

It, however, warned students against posting any form of information about the University on social media.

It would be recalled that bandits had in April 2021 attacked Greenfield University at its permanent site along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, kidnapping about 23 students and staff, while five of the students were killed in captivity.

The University had, however, relocated to its city campus inside the Kaduna metropolis after the ill-fated attack.

Speaking to the students during the matriculation of the 4th set of the University’s students at the weekend, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Simon Daniel Katung, also told students to be security conscious and avoid a late return to the campus hostel.

While assuring the parents present at the occasion, that Greenfield University is committed to producing graduates that will compete favourably with their peers globally, the Vice Chancellor warned that the University will not tolerate cultism amongst its students.

According to Professor Katung, “The University will continue to work round the clock to ensure the security of lives and properties of our students.

“However, students are expected to be security conscious throughout their stay at the University. Students are advised to always be in the hostel early because staying out late would not be condoned by the security personnel.

“Giving the fact that the use of Social Media is in vogue in our society today, you are advised to use it for only positive things that will add value to your stay in the University.”

He noted that “In line with the extant rules of the University, no student is permitted to publish anything concerning the University without the written permission of the Vice-Chancellor through the Dean of Student Affairs. You are therefore advised not to take the laws into your hands. Any violation of this rule will not go unpunished.

“The University does not permit the activities of any antisocial groups operating on the campus. In particular, membership in cult groups is prohibited and offenders will be summarily expelled.

“If you are already one, you are advised to renounce and voluntarily present yourself to the University for Counseling, rehabilitation and reintegration into the University community.





“Students are expected to exhibit a high sense of discipline while in the University. The University will not award its degree to students who are found wanting in character and in learning,” the Vice Chancellor warned.

He, however, pointed out that, the university has made adequate arrangements for both academic and social facilities like well-equipped library, Digital Resource Centre, as well as sporting facilities for students and staff’s academic excellence and physical fitness.

Some of the parents at the occasion expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the university’s city campus and expressed confidence that the university will do its best in training their children.

