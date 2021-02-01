Apprehension as Presidency remains tight-lipped on appointment of new IGP

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
There was palpable apprehension at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Monday as the Presidency keeps Nigerians in the dark on the appointment of a new Inspector-General of Police following the expected retirement of Mohammed Adamu on Monday.

When Tribune Online visited the Force Headquarters, the outgoing IGP was said not to be on seat, which some officers confirmed. “It is very unusual for the IGP to be absent from work on a Monday like this more so that he is town,” a source said.

It was observed that the entire Force Headquarters was quiet and calm as officers and rank and file were going about their normal daily activities but were at alert waiting for the final words on the appointment or otherwise of the IGP

No officer was willing to be drawn into any discussion about the IGP, while the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a commissioner police, was not on seat.

However, speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, earlier in the day, Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu said that he was not aware of the imminent announcement of a new IGP, saying that no date has been slated for it.

According to him, “the President returns to Abuja on Tuesday from his trip. He should be on his desk by Wednesday. I don’t know when he will do this. One thing I can assure you is that in places sensitive like that, there is no vacuum that will subsist, so the system will take care of itself.”

Shehu, however, made it clear that the appointment of the next IGP would not be based on ethnic considerations as being agitated in some quarters.

According to him, “the President will rather have an Inspector-General of Police who will make you and I safer, protect life and property than one who is more pronounced by his tribal marks.”

Recalled that the current IGP Mohammed Adamu is expected to leave office today, Monday, as he attains the retirement age.

