Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU), has said the appointments of Maj. Gen. C. G. Musa as Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and Maj. Gen. T. A. Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has brought renewed hope to the people of the area.

This was contained in a statement issued by the union’s chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the community acknowledges the track record of Maj. Gen. C. S. Musa who has performed exceptionally well in dealing with Boko Haram insurgency as the Commander Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, where he was until this new appointment.

“The Community also welcomes and commends the appointment of Maj. Gen. T. A. Lagbaja as COAS.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

It said,”Even before the appointment, our community anticipated it. This is in view of his commitment towards combating insecurity in Nigeria.





“The Community acknowledged that, when Maj. Gen. Lagbaja was GOC 1 Division in Kaduna, he personally led troops of OPERATION SANITY to confront terrorists/bandits in Birnin-Gwari and adjoining forests including Niger State.

“Birnin-Gwari Community is confident that, with Maj. T. A. Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Maj. Gen. C. G. Musa as Chief of Defense Staff (CDS); and with synergy with other relevant security agencies and support of communities, the end of terrorists/bandits in our Community, North-west and indeed Nigeria at large is in sight.

“The appointment of Maj. Gen. Musa as CDS and Maj. Gen. Lagbaja as COAS is a testament to their outstanding records of service and their unwavering dedication to the defense of our nation and reflections of their merit and unparalleled expertise in the field of military operations.

” Their appointments could not have come at a crucial time as their leaderships will undoubtedly inspire our troops to greater heights of excellence.

“Birnin-Gwari community encourages them to remain steadfast in their commitment to defending our nation. Indeed, their appointments have really brought renewed hope for the people of the Community towards ending security challenges.

” The Community is ready to give all the necessary support needed for any security operation towards combating insecurity which has prevailed far too long in the area.