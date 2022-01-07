Appointment of NIA DG an exclusive right of the President ―ONSA

The Office of the National Security Adviser to the President (ONSA) on Friday dismissed the reports in the media as false on the appointment of the Directior General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) credited to some of the former directors of the agency, declaring that the President has the exclusive right to do so in accordance with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mallam, Zakari Usman, Head Strategic Communication of the Office of ONSA.

The statement reads, “the attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to recent reports in the social media credited to some unnamed former directors of the National Intelligence Agency over the appointment of the Agency’s Director-General.

“To set the record straight, by the provisions of the Instrument establishing the Agency under the National Security Agencies Act 1986 ( Cap 278 LFN), the appointment and tenure of the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency is the exclusive prerogative of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“The appointment of the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency was made in full compliance with the relevant law.

“Reported speculations by the unnamed former directors that the National Security Adviser had told the National Assembly that he was unaware of the Director General’s appointment in 2018 is false.

“This office wishes to note that a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Okon Abang has already dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

“The general public and indeed all stakeholders in the Security and Intelligence sector are advised to disregard the unfortunate falsehood being peddled by these shadowy groups.

“Furthermore, groups and individuals who use pseudonyms to issue false claims are cautioned against violating the secrecy upon which the Intelligence Community functions. Appropriate action is being taken to unmask them and bring them to justice.

“The intelligence community is pleased with the work of the Director-General, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar since his appointment. The National Security Adviser is equally satisfied with the level of consultations between his office and the Director-General in achieving the functions of the National Intelligence Agency. Contrary to these false claims Ambassador Abubakar never failed a promotion exam and has consistently been an outstanding officer.”

