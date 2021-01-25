Appointment of LASU VC should be based on competence, due process ― Senator Abiru

Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Mr Tokunbo Abiru has advised that the appointment into the vice chancellorship position of the Lagos State University (LASU) should be based on competence and due process.

Abiru gave the advice while reacting to a 10-minute viral video published on Instagram alleging his involvement in the cancellation of the selection process initiated by the Governing Council of the Lagos State University to select the institution’s next vice-chancellor.

In a statement released on Sunday, he described the allegations as untrue and a figment of the imagination of the writer, noting that he neither prevailed nor influenced the cancellation of the process of selection of the next VC of LASU initiated by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to a viral video on the decision of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to cancel the process that the Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU) initiated in synergy with the LASU Senate to select the next vice-chancellor of the university.

“In a 10-minute video published on @baloguneko Instagram handle, one Abisoye Oyeyemi Oshodi wrongfully alleged that I prevailed on Mr Governor to cancel the first selection process of the next LASU VC.

“He also alleged that I told Mr Governor to screen out indigenes of Ikorodu Division contesting for the vice chancellorship position of the university. He claimed that I gave this advice on the ground that Ikorodu Division was only interested in the governorship seat and not the VC position.

“All these claims were nothing, but mere figments of Mr Oshodi’s imagination. They do not in any way represent the truth. I neither prevailed on Mr Governor to cancel the process first initiated by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee to select LASU’s next VC nor ever influenced him to zone the position out of Ikorodu Division for any reason. As a matter of fact, I did not play any role in the whole process.

“For the purpose of record, I worked in public and private sectors for 32 years before I joined partisan politics. For this period, I was a promoter of good corporate governance hinged on competence, due process and transparency. Even though I am now in partisan politics, I still believe these values should be at the core of operations in all public or private institutions.

“Coming from this background, I strongly believe the appointment of LASU VC, like other tertiary institutions nationwide, should be based on competence and due process. This is the position I have always held, especially in this era when we consciously look forward to our universities to lead the path to sustainable development in all facets of life.”

