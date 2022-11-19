Appointing of professors into positions should be based on presentation of inaugural lectures ― FULokoja VC

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Professor Olayemi Akinwumi has declared that the appointment of professors into positions in the institution would henceforth depend on the presentation of an inaugural lecture by professors of the university.

Professor Akinwumi stated this during the 8th inaugural lecture with the topic “If you wish to go FAR, go FAIRy: Reconnoitering an Emerging Computing Paradigm” presented by Prof. Francisca Onaolapo Oladipo at the Adankolo campus of the university, Lokoja on Thursday.

The Vice-Chancellor who lamented that many professors in FUL were yet to present their inaugural lectures which is one of the prominent university cultures said he would not relent in his effort to ensure that there is total compliance in order to uphold the culture in the university.

“Many universities in Nigeria are gradually losing most of the university cultures and one of the traditions is the inaugural lecture expected of any university academics bestow with professorship to present immediately after such landmark achievement.

“Inaugural lecture is sacrosanct to university education and we must make sure that all professors in our university deliver their inaugural lecture because of its significance.

“Elective and appointed positions in this university will henceforth be based on the presentation of the inaugural lecture this I believe will encourage and motivate our professors to prepare and deliver the lecture” he stated.

The VC who described the 8th inaugural lecture as one of the best in the history of the institution averred that the topic was a difficult area of study, but the presenter Prof. Oladipo simplified it for the understanding of the audience.

He commended Prof. Oladipo for a well-researched job and charged other professors in the institution who are yet to present their inaugural lecture to do so without further delay.

The presenter of the lecture Prof. Francisca Onaolapo, Oladipo, a computer scientist who is the current Vice Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko in Kwara state, charged researchers in the country to develop passion and tenacity before embarking on research work in order to achieve the desired goals.

She also admonished African researchers to always ensure that the data they collected during research work is made available for prospective researchers, advising that the data must be findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable.

Speaking on the FAIR Data management principles which is one of the core areas of the research, Prof. Oladipo said data collection and analysis can lead to a world of limitless possibilities.

She noted that data collected can be used in many ways to impact everyone’s lives positively through the creation of personalized services by recommendations, driving strategies, assessing impacts, ensure safety among others.

She charged the students of Federal University Lokoja to be focused and prioritized their students in order to make their parents proud and as well be a good ambassadors of the institution after graduating in character and learning.

