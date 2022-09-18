Appointees for presidential campaigns must be prepared to work at the grassroots — Gov Lalong

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, has decried a situation in the past where party big wigs would rush to the center to collect appointment letters but would not go back to work at the grassroots, saying the narrative must change.

Governor Lalong started this when the North Central Zonal Exco, led by the Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Mua’zu Bawa paid him a courtesy visit at his Rayfield Government House residence as part of its consultative visit to Plateau State.

He said this time around, the narrative has changed as the basis for the assessment of people for appointment or patronage would be from the polling unit and ward levels.

According to him, the leadership at those levels, where everyone would vote, would have to acknowledge each member’s contribution to the electoral victory.

The governor also stated that the presidential campaign coordinators would be accompanied by party executives who would monitor them to ensure they were on the ground to achieve the desired electoral victory.

The Governor of Plateau Plateau State also expressed total confidence in the North Central Zonal Executive Committee of the party, adding that the party is quite happy with what the leadership is doing at the Zonal level. He assured them of his and the Presidential Campaign Council’s maximum cooperation and support in order to maintain the winning streak in the zone. He said: “APC won all the six governorship seats in the zone in 2015 but one defected to the opposition party. The party would work hard to win in all six states. “ Governor Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, said the APC is strategising on how to win the 2023 elections at all levels, adding that the party is consulting widely in order to have an all-inclusive campaign structure.

The North Central Zonal Chairman, who is also the North Central Vice Chairman of the party had earlier informed Governor Lalong that they are visiting the state as directed by the National Working Committee of the party to go round to interface and interact with party faithfuls across all six geopolitical zones of the country.

He said the Zonal leadership was at Government House to congratulate Governor Simon Bako Lalong on his well-deserved appointment as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.





He thanked the governor for the role he played during the convention, which ensured the emergence of a candidate from the southern part of the country, which is in line with the party’s principles of fairness, justice, and equity.

He said the Zonal leadership would, in the course of the sensitisation visit, cross-fertilize ideas with a view to resolving all differences and grievances before the campaigns.