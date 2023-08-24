Following the unbundling of the transportation ministry and the subsequent creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) has called on the Federal Government to appoint professionals as heads of maritime agencies.

In a statement signed by NAMM president, Captain Tajudeen Alao, the association said the creation of a marine and blue economy ministry will improve the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution.

The NAMM statement read, “The creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is a dream come true and an answer to the long yearning cry of industry stakeholders. At last, the second greatest contributor to Nigeria’s GDP has been given the desired attention.

“It has been our position and request to have this ministry created as well as the position of Senior Special Assistant, Maritime to Mr President.

“We have so many requests lined up to propel the industry, such as the headship of agencies to be professionalised; that is appointing round pegs in round holes since their functions are guarded by international conventions.

“We hope our minister will have listening ears and surround his office with knowledgeable practitioners and use his deep knowledge of ICT to harness all potentials within the blue economy, sustainably.

“We at the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners pledge our unflinching support to the leadership of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“On behalf of entire members of Nigerian Association of Master Mariners, I say fair wind and smooth sailing to this administration.”