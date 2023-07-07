As Nigeria eagerly awaits the appointment of Ministers into President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet to drive the government’s economic policies, the Agricultural Commodity Association Presidents, under the National Agricultural Commodities Project (NACP) 2023, have renewed their call for one of their members to head the agricultural sector.

During a program organized by the NACP in Abuja, the Commodity Association Presidents emphasized the importance of having an experienced agriculturist who is closely connected to the farmers to effectively lead the country’s agricultural sector.

Dr Bello Annoor, the National President of the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), highlighted that just as doctors head the Health Ministry and lawyers head the Ministry of Justice, it is not out of place for an experienced agriculturist to head the Ministry of Agriculture.

Dr Annoor emphasized that it takes an experienced farmer to understand the challenges faced by farmers and take measures to address them.

“We believe that someone who is an agriculturist, always with farmers, understands their problems, and has experience in the agricultural value chain should head the agricultural sector.

Just like you cannot appoint an engineer to head the health sector or a doctor to head the judiciary, it is important for an agriculturist and an experienced individual in the agricultural value chain to manage the agricultural sector,” he stated.

Ambassador John Aderibigbe, the National President of the Carrot Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, emphasized the need for representation of the Commodity Association Presidents, as they are the ones at the grassroots level and understand the pains of farmers.

“We, as farmers, work hard and face numerous challenges. Sometimes we sell a basket of okra for N500 ($1.21), so what else does the government expect us to do that we haven’t already done? Now we are asking for inclusion because it was promised to us,” he noted.

Dame Jummai Tabak, the National President of the Spices Association of Nigeria, highlighted that the Commodity Association Presidents have come together to demand the appointment of at least one of them as the Minister of Agriculture because they are well aware of the issues affecting them.

Dr. Florence Edwards, the National President of the Ginger Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, and Chairperson of the National Agriculture Commodity Project 2023, stated, “We, as presidents of different Commodity Associations, have come forward because Nigerian farmers have faced a lot of injustice. We are calling on the new government to address the injustice by looking inwardly and appointing one of us as the Minister of Agriculture.”

The National Coordinator of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Supporters Centre, Ambassador Ibrahim Batati, appealed to President Tinubu to appoint farmers to positions at all levels, from the national to the grassroots level.





“I plead with the Renewed Hope administration to involve farmers and provide them with opportunities for appointments from the national level to the grassroots. I also appeal to this administration to provide farmers with adequate support in terms of security,” Batati stated.

