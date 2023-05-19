The Diocesan Bishop of Remo Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Revd Dr. Micheal Olusina Fape, has urged the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to appoint credible men and women into various offices in moving the country forward positively.

Fape said this in his presidential address presented to the 1st Session of the 14th Synod of the Diocese held at St. John’s Anglican Church, Ijoku, Sagamu.

Speaking on the theme of the 2023 Synod “Examine Yourself Whether You Are In The Faith ” 2 Corinthians 13: 5.

The President of the Synod submitted that the country would remain a truly great nation among the comity of nations if competent hands are engaged to manage its affairs.

“We plead with those who have been elected for good representation at the various levels where their services are needed.

“Economic recovery, adequate security, and infrastructural development should be on the front burner. There should be no blame game at the national level any longer since the new administration in view is an off-shoot of the outgoing one.

“Nigeria can be truly great. It only requires putting the right people in the various positions for the glory of Nigeria to show forth. Appointments must not be seen as a mere reward for political activists during electioneering campaigns.

“The President-elect must put together a cabinet that would enable him to fulfill his electioneering promises. The good Lord will guide our leaders in the path of greatness locally and nationally,” the Bishop added.

Fape, while speaking on the theme of the Synod, noted that many Christians have renounced their faith in God in view of the happenings around them, which had practically affected the home front of the global community.

On Ogun State, Fape commended the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his sterling performance in his first term in office while urging him not to relent as he would be sworn in on May 29th for another four years in office.

In his goodwill message, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Àjayi, charged Christians to keep faith in God despite the daunting challenges bedeviling the country.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, appreciated the Christian community for maintaining religious tolerance in the state.